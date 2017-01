Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Paris Jackson is ready for the big screen! Michael Jackson’s daughter will make her acting debut on this season of Fox’s drama, Star.

The 18-year-old will play a young, fashionable social media guru, who goes by the name of Rachel Wells.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!