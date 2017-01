Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, and while many deserving actors, directors, and films were recognized, some other choices raised eyebrows. Let’s take a look at the biggest snubs and surprises for this year’s Oscars!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!