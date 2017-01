Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicole Richie left her husband, Joel Madden, at home to attend the Harper’s Bazaar party in West Hollywood, CA.

The mom-of-two was spotted hugging her gal pal, Julianne Hough, as she arrived to the star-studded exclusive bash!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!