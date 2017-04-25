Shirtless Joel Madden Is Bloated & Bulging At Kid’s Birthday Bash

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Good Charlotte, bad diet for Joel Madden!

Nicole Richie‘s butter — er, better — half shed his shirt at a kids’ birthday party on April 2 in Palm Beach, Fla., and showed off a seriously fuller figure as he played on the inflatable water slide.

WATCH: Is It Over? Nicole Richie & Joel Madden Hide From Cameras Amid Divorce Rumors

“Nicole looked slim as ever, but Joel has clearly put on a lot of weight,” quipped a witness. “His tattoos were all distorted!”

Indeed, Star’s expert, weight-loss coach Alicia Hunter, author of The Accidental Diet, says the 5-foot-7 father of two needs to hit the gym.

PHOTOS: Starving For Attention! Scary Skinny Celebs In Bikinis

“Joel appears to be clocking in at 200 or 2010 pounds, which puts him in the obese range,” surmised Hunter. “For his height, his ideal weight is 140 to 155 pounds.”