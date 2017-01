Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, will be back in court this month for charges stemming from his 2015 arrest for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 37-year-old and his attorney will attend a mandatory court appearance on January 13th.

