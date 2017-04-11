Distant Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Exit 'DWTS' After Rumors Of On-Set Drama

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drama on the set! Bachelor star Nick Viall is a fan favorite on Dancing With The Stars but his new fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi isn’t so popular. Everyone on the competition show reportedly can’t stand her, according to RadarOnline.com.

An insider told Radar, “Vanessa has become a complete nuisance and no one on set can even stomach her anymore.”

Vanessa, who relocated to Los Angeles from Montreal, Canada, isn’t even welcome during rehearsals! The source revealed, “Nick was instructed not to bring her, but she refused to listen. She is so insecure that she feels like she needs to be there to monitor him.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!