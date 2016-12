Nick Cannon has been open about his battle with Lupus, an autoimmune disease, and it looks like the actor won’t be having a happy Christmas.

The TV personality just posted a picture on Instagram of himself in Cedars-Sinai hospital.

The caption explained how he’s been in there for the last few days and will be through Christmas because of his disease.

In good news, he said his doctors feel he will be better by the New Year.