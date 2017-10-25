Does Newly Single Fergie Have A Crush On Kendall Jenner?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fergie’s never been shy about her bisexuality — and now she’s angling to hook up with her girl crush, Kendall Jenner.

“Fergie thinks Kendall’s so hot and she wants to get close,” an insider told said of the duo, who “have met behind the scenes at fashion shows and think they have a connection.”

Earlier this year, Fergie, 42, secretly split with her husband of eight years, Josh Duhamel, 44.Now that she and Duhamel are done, “Fergie’s free to explore all of her fantasies and Kendall is at the top of her list.”

Jenner and Fergie already have quite the connection. She just appeared in the singer’s new video “Enchanté (Carine).” And Fergie is close to Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, who starred in her “MILF, Money” music video last year.

“I think women are beautiful,” Fergie gushed in 2009. “I’ve had a lot of fun with women, and I’m not ashamed of it.”

Fergie cozying up with Jenner, who turns 22 on Nov. 3, could potentially benefit her in more ways than one.

“Fergie’s very dedicated to her shoe design range and she’d love to get Kendall to model her kinky boots,” said the insider.