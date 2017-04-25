New Details On The Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split

Kris Jenner is taking a break from her boy toy Corey Gamble. The couple was last seen together on Valentine’s Day, and a snitch told STAR feisty Kris gave Corey the boot not long after! “Kris told Corey she needed some space so she could focus on her family and the show,” spilled a spy close to the family. Kris has been in a tailspin since the current season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has seriously slumped in the ratings!

“Kris really wants to focus on the show right now to ensure her family stays on-air,” the insider exclusively told STAR. The 61-year-old family matriarch started dating Corey in 2014, after her split from sex-swapper Bruce Jenner now known as Caitlyn. “Kris is much less invested in this relationship than she used to be,” the confidant squealed.

“A lot of people in her inner circle think Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn!”