Netflix Cut All Ties With Kevin Spacey Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Netflix have cut all ties with star Kevin Spacey after sex scandal allegations.

The move comes as more victims have come forward claiming that he was inappropriate with them.

They have cancelled the ‘Gore Vidal’ movie that he was set to star are going to ditch him for the sixth and final season of the hit political show.

The latest news will come as a hammer blow to the actor who has entered rehab for treatment since the scandal broke.

Three more men have now come forward claiming that Spacey was inappropriate with them.

An unnamed journalist claimed the actor chased him around a club in 2009 and touched his private parts before refusing to let him go.

And a former military advisor for 1995’s ‘Outbreak’ said he was propositioned by one of Spacey’s advisors to perform a sex act on him.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!