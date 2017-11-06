Nene Leakes Slams Kenya Moore Over Secret Wedding

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Season 10 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta started off streaming the lives of the ritzy ladies, but ended in true housewives’ fashion: with Nene Leakes, 49, storming out of a party.

Still recovering from the bitter reunion special from last season, Kandi Burruss, 41, showed off her new restaurant, OLG, but admitted, “it hasn’t been an easy road.”

Cynthia Bailey‘s new lake house brought on the first scandal of the show. “This is the first time I’ve done something for me,” she said about purchasing her new place after her divorce.

“I’m at a place in my life where peace is very important for me.”

Leakes rolled up in a black Rolls Royce and gushed over Bailey’s new house. “Girl, I can see you have come into some coin.”

Bailey brought up the off-season drama – Kenya Moore‘s surprise wedding!

“Kenya is officially married,” Bailey said as Leakes choked on her champagne.

“I want to see the marriage license,” Leakes quipped. “So, you believe she’s married?” she asked. Responded Bailey, “Why would she lie about being married?”

“Kenya lies all the time!” Leakes insisted, right before Moore walked into the house.

“Is congratulations in order?” Leakes immediately asked her.

In her confessional Moore played coy. “I know what everyone is thinking? Did I get married? Hell yes, honey!”

“I’m married now,” Moore assured.

Leakes was skeptical. “It’s so weird how Cynthia gushes all over Kenya’s wedding and she wasn’t even invited.”

Moore refused to tell her friends her husband’s name, but she claimed “We met when I visited one of his restaurants in New York. I have a fairytale ending and that’s all I ever wanted.”

Leakes wasn’t having it when Moore would only call him “Baby.”

“First of all that’s some stupid sh*t. What’s his name darling?”

“I’ve just never seen anything like this before. It’s the weirdest sh*t,” Leakes said.