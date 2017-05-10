Naomi Olindo To Craig Conover: Get A Job Or Get Lost

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Craig Conover‘s Southern charm isn’t going to get him out of this one! Sources tell Star that Naomie Olindo has issued her unemployed beau, 28, an ultimatum: Get a job or get lost!

“There’s no doubt that Naomie loves Craig, but he just can’t seem to get his life together- and it’s getting old,” claims a Bravo insider.

Last season, Craig finally came clean to Naomie, 23, and their fellow castmates, confessing that he not only didn’t take the bar exam, but he also didn’t finish law school.

“Naomie isn’t trying to be mean,” says the source. “She knows that Craig is under a lot of pressure right now, but it’s time for him to grow up.” Sounds like somebody’s got their work cut out for them.