Florida Gators Coach Reveals If He Is The Naked Shark Humper!

The hunt for a naked man humping a shark continues after a new suspect has denied his involvement.

University of Florida football coach Jim McElwain has been named a top person of interest due to his striking resemblance.

However, in a new interview with The Orlando Sentinel, the football legend insists he is not the man in the photo. “I don’t know who it is, but it isn’t me,” he declares.

As star reported, the founder of Jimmy John’s, Jimmy John Liautaud, has also denied his involvement in the picture.