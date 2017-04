Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former MTV star Clay Adler reportedly committed suicide with a gun in late March. The Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County alum was only 27 years old.

Media reports claim Clay went on a shooting trip with his friends out to the desert and then turned the gun on himself.

He passed away in the hospital on March 26 and there were no drugs or alcohol reportedly found in his system.

