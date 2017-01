Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mischa Barton was released from the hospital over the weekend and the actress returned to social media with a bizarre post.

The OC star posted a picture of a strange looking doll sitting crossed-legged with a peace-sign headdress. There was no caption attached.

Mischa was taken to the hospital voluntarily last week after neighbors placed a disturbance call to the police.