Mischa Barton was voluntarily hospitalized on January 26 after friends became concerned about her mental health.

The LA County Sheriff’s department confirmed that she was taken to the hospital after officers responded to a disturbance call from neighbors.

Media reports claim the former OC actress was acting odd and saying bizarre, nonsensical things.