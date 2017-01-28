Mischa Barton Released From Hospital After Being Drugged

Mischa Barton has been released from the hospital and is shedding light on her bizarre behavior.

In a statement released to People, Mischa alleges that someone put something in her drink while celebrating her 31st birthday with friends on Wednesday night.

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Mischa said in her statement.

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB [also known as the date rape drug]. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

As Star previously reported, The O.C. actress was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday for a mental evaluation after cops were called to her home due to her disturbing behavior, which was caught on camera by one of her neighbors.