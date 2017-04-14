Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Just Might Be Engaged & Here's Why

Miranda Lambert is having a damn good year. At the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, the country star took home two trophies, including her eighth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year award, smashing a record previously held by superstar Reba McEntire.

And if that wasn’t cause enough for celebration, a source close to the singer says that R&B artist Anderson East, her boyfriend of more than a year — who jumped on Instagram to congratulate his “little lady” the day after her wins — has proposed!

“It’s incredible news,” says an insider. “Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real. But word is he popped the question right after her big night!”