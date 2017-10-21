Melanie Griffith Talks Dodgers & Daughter's Dating Life

Actress Melanie Griffith, 60, stopped to chat with photographers on Saturday evening after dining at Craig’s in West Hollywood. She was in good spirits and talked about the Los Angeles Dodgers success as well as her daughter Dakota Johnson’s dating life. In the video a photographer asks if the Fifty Shades actress is dating Chris Martin to which Melanie just laughs and says, “Mom knows nothing!”

On October 15 the Working Girl actress revealed at the Women’s Brain Health Initiative event that she has epilepsy. Melanie shared her story as she participated on a panel moderated by Sharon Stone, who kicked off the discussion by telling the audience about her 2001 stroke.

Melanie disclosed that she had suffered a series of grand mal seizures while she was on a yacht on the French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival. According to the actress, each time she had a seizure she had been under extreme stress.

Still, the doctors consider this latest scare to be an anomaly. “They didn’t know what it was,” Melanie said while on the panel. She did not reveal when it was that she had these episodes, and she has been in Cannes various times over the years.

While she never mentioned Antonio Banderas by name, she did allude to the stress of the marriage stating that, “I got divorced, which is the real healer for me.” She went on to say that she has her condition under control now, and she is no longer stressed.