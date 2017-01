Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mel Gibson has welcomed baby number nine to the family! The actor’s girlfriend of two years, Rosalind Ross, gave birth to their first child together late last week, his rep confirmed.

Lars Gerard was born on Friday Jan. 20 in Los Angeles, California weighing just 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!