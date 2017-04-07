Mel B's Former Nanny Spotted After Alleged Pregnancy Scandal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mel B‘s former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, was caught running errands in LA with her husband Michael Bleau. The woman is at the center of controversy since Mel’s claims she slept with her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte and got pregnant.

According to the singer, Stephen ordered Lorraine to get an abortion and paid her over $300,000 for “nanny services.” Lorraine worked with the family for seven years.

Mel B supposedly fired Lorraine in 2015 and Stephen “went ballistic” over the decision.

Gilles’ sister denied the accusations.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!