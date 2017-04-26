Mel B Got A Restraining Order Against Her Former Nanny

THE domestic drama seems far from over for Mel B. After accusing her soon-to-be ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of cheating and physical abuse, The Spice Girl has now obtained a restraining order against her former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, accusing both her and Stephen of extortion. Lorraine was once a sympathetic figure in this sad saga: Mel alleged in court documents that her violent ex forced Lorraine to have an abortion when she became pregnant after a threesome with Mel, One of many group encounters he supposedly coerced his famous wife into, then secretly filmed to use as leverage against her. But now, the pop star says her servant and her spouse are in collusion. After Mel worked up the courage to fire Lorraine in early 2015, A livid Stephen threatened to release the sex tapes unless Mel rehired Lorraine — with a raise — and the two are still holding the videos ransom.

Now, the fed-up mom of two is fighting back. After nabbing a court order, Mel and her lawyers — along with a police escort — Turned up at Public Storage in Los Angeles to gain access to Lorraine’s storage locker. Mel claimed that Lorraine has been hiding over a dozen boxes of Spice Girls memorabilia And a slew of X-rated tapes starring the “Wannabe” singer — but her search came up empty-handed.