Mel B's Ex Stephen Belafonte Wins Visitation Rights With Daughter

Stephen Belafonte and Mel B‘s divorce is far from over, but he just scored some points with the judge.

Star learned the film producer, 41, was granted visitation rights with his 5-year-old daughter, Madison, whom he shares with Mel. However, the official only accepted his desperate plea as long as the visitations took place at a counseling center with a court monitor present. Mel’s other two children from previous relationships — Angel, 10, and Phoenix, 18 — were not part of the deal, despite him helping raise them.

As Star readers know, Mel filed a restraining order against Stephen immediately after filing for divorce in March. The former Spice Girls singer accused him of committing horrific abuse during their years of marriage, including choking her and even forcing her to have threesomes. She was granted a temporary order protecting her and her three children at the time.

New reports claim that Mel recently admitted to having threesomes with their former nanny Lorraine Gilles for seven years. However, Mel pulled the plug after she claims she discovered Stephen and Lorraine were having sex without her.

Watch the video above as Stephen leaves court in Los Angeles on April 24.