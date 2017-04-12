Attack Of The Scorned Ex: Mel B Obtains Search Warrant On Estranged Husband’s Mistress

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A new twist in Mel B’s divorce is shocking fans. The singer was spotted at a storage unit facility reportedly owned by her former nanny Lorraine Gilles.

That is where Gilles is allegedly hiding sex tapes of Mel and her estranged husband Stephan Belafonte plus some Spice Girls memorabilia.

Media reports claim Mel obtained a warrant to search the contents but when she arrived the code didn’t work.

When police arrived, they reportedly didn’t find anything suspicious in the unit.

Mel has also been granted a restraining order against the nanny who Stephen supposedly got pregnant after having an affair with.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!