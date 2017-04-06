Mel B Exits Lawyer's Office After Warrant Issued At Ex Stephen Belafonte's Address

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown was caught leaving her lawyer’s office after a warrant was issued to her estranged husband’s address. News broke earlier this week that Mel was granted a restraining order against Stephen Belafonte after claims he abused and sexually extorted her.

She alleged during their marriage he punched, choked, and pushed her during several aggressive altercations. He also reportedly claimed he had a sex tape of her and forced her to have three-somes or he would release it.

And most shockingly, Stephen allegedly got their nanny pregnant then paid her $300,000 for “services” and ordered the pregnancy be terminated.

The warrant was issued because Belafonte supposedly had a gun in his possession which he is prohibited to carry due to a prior domestic violence case.

