Fans are still shocked about Tamron Hall’s sudden departure from the Today show and now rumors have started up again that Savannah Guthrie may be in trouble.

Savannah currently co-anchors the 7am hour with Matt Lauer and right now is on maternity leave.

Page Six reported multiple sources have claimed Savannah will move to 9am while Megyn takes the 7am slot.