Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Tangled In A Web!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Control, alt, delete! Meghan Markle has shut down her lifestyle site, The Tig, in anticipation of a proposal from Prince Harry.

“Meghan was incredibly proud of her passion project, but Harry explained that the blog could put her in direct conflict with the royal family’s protocol,” shares a source close to the 35-year-old actress, who hopes to walk away from Suits and down the aisle with the spare heir, 32.

According to palace insiders, royals are strictly forbidden from endorsing products or services. “Harry felt horrible asking Meghan to abandon the site, but she was pretty understanding,” says the source. “Especially if it gets her one step closer to becoming a princess!”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!