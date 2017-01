Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken their relationship to the next level with a romantic trip to abroad.

The couple traveled to Norway, according The Sun newspaper, to enjoy whale watching, sunsets, and the Northern Lights. The British paper also reported that Meghan and Harry spent NYE together in London.

An insider revealed, “[Harry] put a lot of thought into it and wanted to make it as romantic and special as possible.”