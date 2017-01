Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lindsay Lohan has admitted that she’s been working on a new script for Mean Girls 2, however, source tells Straight Shuter that this is never happening! Tina Fey, who wrote the original comedy, is currently working on a musical and if a sequel ever does happen, it’s unlikely Lindsay would be in it.

