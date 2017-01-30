Fans Mourn Mary Tyler Moore At Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mary Tyler Moore was laid to rest on Sunday, Jan. 29, after the TV icon died at the age of 80 on Wednesday.

The beloved actress was buried at a Connecticut cemetery where 50 of her closest family and friends surrounded her grave to say their final goodbyes.

According to reports, she had been hospitalized with pneumonia due to complications from diabetes.

Her rep broke the news to her fans with a heartbreaking statement: “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”