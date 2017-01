Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mary Tyler Moore has died in a Connecticut hospital, Starmagazine.com has learned.

Her rep confirmed, “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!