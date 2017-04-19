In 2004, the DIY queen fell to four counts of conspiracy for insider trading. Martha ended up serving the minimum sentence – Five months in federal prison followed by five months of house arrest — and her empire quickly bounced back. “I had an extremely supportive audience,” she reflected, adding that she always kept a positive outlook. “So I couldn’t have fancy food for a while. That’s fine. I wasn’t dying.”
Keeping Positive
Who Could Forget When The DIY Queen Martha Stewart Got Locked Up?
