Can Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Reconnect On 'Marriage Boot Camp?'

Oh no they didn’t! Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars is returning for its ninth season and the new couples seeking help are desperate for guidance. The cast includes Teen Mom 2′s Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Bad Girls Club alum Mehgan James, Bachelor stars JJ Lane and Juelia Kinney, Shahs of Sunset’s Bobby Panahi and Asifa Mirza plus Love & Hip Hop: NY stars Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly.

Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino certainly have their work cut out for them!

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars returns to WEtv this October.