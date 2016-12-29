STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

What A Life!

Shirtless Mark Wahlberg & Family Relax On Mega-Yacht In Caribbean

See the sexy movie star's beach bod!

By ,

Hard work pays off! Mark Wahlberg, his wife Rhea, and their four kids relaxed in the sun aboard a huge yacht in Barbados! The action star lived up to his reputation, and jumped from the second story of the boat into the crystal clear water.

Filed under:
Comments