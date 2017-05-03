Mariah Carey BUSTS Out Of Her Dress During Wild Night Out

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey was struggling to keep herself together at Catch in Los Angeles on May 2. The 47-year-old diva was heading to her car — and nearly spilled out of her x-rated skintight dress!

According to eyewitnesses, she had spent five hours inside with other famous pals, including her ex Nick Cannon.

PHOTOS: Total Diva! Find Out Which Of Her Body Parts Mariah Care Insured For $35M

As Star reported, the songstress recently dumped her backup dancer boytoy Bryan Tanaka, 34, after they got into a heated fight over him blowing through her millions.

Since then, she’s been very vocal with the paparazzi about not missing him.

But is she taking it too far with her eye-popping outfits? Tell us your thoughts below.

PHOTOS: Mariah Carey ‘Eats & Cries Constantly’ After James Packer Split

Watch the video above of Mariah right here on Star!