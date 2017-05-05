Mariah Carey Can Barely Stand As She Leaves A Birthday Bash

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Mariah Carey on a downward spiral after her breakups from Bryan Tanaka and James Packer?

The 47-year-old star was caught hitting up another party on Thursday night — this time for her BFF’s birthday bash — at TAO in Hollywood.

As Star reported, ever since Mariah dumped her 34-year-old backup dancer boytoy, she’s been stepping out nonstop and showing him what he’s missing with her outrageous and revealing ensembles.

Watch the videos above to see the singer arriving and leaving from the bash.

Do you think Mariah is spiraling out of control? Tell us your thoughts below!