Mariah Carey Says She's NOT Missing Her Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey definitely isn’t regretting her decision to dump her backup dancer!

The 47-year-old was spotted arriving at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles on April 18, where she admitted that getting back to her single life has been “very nice.”

As Star previously reported, Mariah pulled the plug from Bryan Tanaka after five months of dating. Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Mariah was blowing through millions on his desire to live a lavash lifestyle — and she was done footing the bill! To make matters worse, the 33-year-old suffered from intense jealousy over her relationship with her baby daddy, Nick Cannon.

