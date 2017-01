Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey might have had an epic meltdown while performing on New Years Eve but that didn’t stop her from going on a little shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, CA. The diva was decked out in a black ball gown, diamonds, and full hair and makeup, of course.

