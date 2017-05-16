Mariah Carey Sneaks Out For A Late Dinner In Beverly Hills

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon going undercover as they consider getting back together?

The 47-year-old was caught arriving at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills for a very late dinner on Monday night, May 15. She wore an all-black ensemble as she slipped into the restaurant to meet someone.

As Star reported, Mariah and Nick, who have always been friendly exes, have been making more frequent appearances together — even going on dates without their six-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon.

The notorious diva has faced double drama over this past year: She broke off her engagement to billionaire fiancé James Packer, then rebounded with her much-younger back-up dancer, Bryan Tanaka. After dumping Bryan in April, Mariah and Nick began to noticeably get closer again.

