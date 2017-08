Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka stepped out for a fun date night in New York City and the powerhouse singer donned a very sexy outfit! The Grammy-winner wore skin-tight black pants, huge heels, and a low-cut shirt which showed off a ton of cleavage.

