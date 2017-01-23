STAR Pays for Scoops!

Bryan Tanaka Asks Mariah Carey If She's Going To Marry James Packer

Trouble in paradise! In the upcoming episode of Mariah’s World, Carey’s new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka asks her if she’s ending her engagement to billionaire James Packer.

