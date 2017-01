Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mama June Shannon is ready to change her life! The reality TV star has a new show on WEtv which documents her lifestyle transformation. From getting plastic surgery to dumping her husband to moving into a new home, Mama June vows that she is ready, willing, and able to change.

Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres on Feb. 24 at 10 pm ET on WEtv.