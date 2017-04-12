Mama June To Honey Boo Boo: It's Your Turn To Lose Weight On TV!

After scoffing at doctor’s orders to put her obese children on a diet, too, newly slim Mama June Shannon is ready to sing a different tune if it’ll keep her on TV! “June thinks that doing a show about getting her daughters in shape would be a big hit,” dishes a source, revealing that 11-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” and Lauryn “Pumpkin” are in for a rude food awakening.

“The girls hate dieting,” adds the insider, noting that the drama will make for great TV. “Lauryn and Alana are going to fight for their right to eat fried food!”