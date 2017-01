Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Malia Obama is only 18 years old but the teen was snapped partying the night away at a teen club in DC.

The hotspot is called Ultrabar and RadarOnline.com obtained video of the First Daughter at the establishment on January 13.

According to an eyewitness, Malia was not seen drinking though the club does have “6 bars” ready to serve others.

The source said she was dancing, twerking, appeared to be “having a great time.”