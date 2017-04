Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mackenzie McKee suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her third child – and her pain was so deep that she almost attempted suicide.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 3 star opens up about the darkest time in her life.

