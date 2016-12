Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In happier news, Luann de Lesseps will be ending 2016 on a high note. She will marry fiancé Tom D’Agostino Jr. on NYE.

They are tying the knot in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday night, which is also Tom’s 50th birthday. The RHONY star is planning on wearing three different dressed made by designer Randi Rahm.

This is also Luann’s first traditional wedding. She married her first husband at City Hall.