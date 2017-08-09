Cracks In Luann De Lesseps' Marriage Evident In 'RHONY' Reunion Trailer

The claws are out in the first trailer of the epic three-part reunion for the Real Housewives of New York City. Bethenny Frankel confronts Ramona Singer about her insulting behavior (again), newbie Tinlsey Mortimer lashes out at former hostess Sonja Morgan (again), and Luann de Lesseps defends her relationship with then-husband Tom D’Agostino (again). Plus, Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill were there in less dramatic form.

News broke last week that Luann and Tom decided to end their marriage and the cracks in their relationship have been no surprise the rest of the ‘wives. Last season, Bethenny was sent photos of Tom kissing another woman at a NYC hotel and this season, the women tried to stop the Countess from walking down the aisle.

In the clip, Frankel says of Tom, “Any one of 10 things that he has ever said to you, I would be crying in the bathroom.” To which Luann drops her guard for a moment and admits, “Why do you think I stayed at the hotel last night?”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Weds 9pm ET on Bravo and the Reunion Part I airs Aug. 16.

