Shade Much? Luann D'Agostino Trashes 'RHONY' Newbie Tinsley Mortimer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luann de Lesseps, now known as D’Agostino, is one of the original New York City housewives whose life has changed dramatically on the show. Fans saw the reality TV star as a married woman, then divorced, dating, and now married again to a man many of the women have issues with!

But since she got hitched in January, her life and the opinions of the other wives have calmed down. Luann told StarMagazine.com that she’s closer than ever to Sonja Morgan, who infamously rendezvoused with Tom on multiple occasions and got close with new cast member Tinsley Mormiter.

She said, “I like her. She’s a sweetheart. She’s reinventing herself and that takes courage.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!