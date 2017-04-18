‘RHONY’ Star Luann D’Agostino’s Daughter Arrested For DWI

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luann D’Agostino’s daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, wasn’t on her typical countess-like behavior last week!

The 22-year-old was arrested for DWI out in Sag Harbor, New York where her mother owns a home.

The self-described artist was pulled over for driving without headlights by the local police and allegedly blew a .15 at the station, according to The East Hampton Star.

The legal limit is .08 and Victoria will have to appear in court on May 5.

Victoria isn’t the only Real Housewives daughter to face legal trouble. Yolanda Hadid’s daughter, Bella, was arrested for DUI when she was 17 years old.

