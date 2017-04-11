Madonna's Daughter Flashes Unshaven Pits In A Skimpy Bikini

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No shame!

Madonna‘s 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, was baring it all in Miami on April 10 — and wasn’t bothered to show off her hairy pits in the process! She spent the day with friends on the sand as they frolicked in-and-out of the water occasionally.

As Star reported, the singer’s oldest child — who she shares with Carlos Leon — appears to have a close bond with her mom. Lourdes showed support for her mom’s custody battle for 16-year-old Rocco Ritchie last year.

“Lourdes hates seeing how stressed her mom’s been throughout this whole custody ordeal. She thinks Rocco is a brat who needs to pull himself together and stop playing his parents off against each other,” an insider told RadarOnline.com in October.

Previous reports revealed that the custody battle was finally settled last year in September after an 8-month-long debate with ex Guy Ritchie, who had been allowing Rocco to live in London with him. The court ruled to continue letting Rocco stay with his dad.

Since then, Madonna adopted 4-year-old Malawi twins earlier this year in February.

